Chancery Asked To Scrutinize Brookfield's $9.25B GGP Buy

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- Brookfield Property Partners LP used a controller-like influence to push through its $9.25 billion acquisition of U.S. mall operator GGP Inc. in a deal that should be subject to close scrutiny, a proposed shareholder class told the Delaware Chancery Court on Monday. During a virtual hearing, the proposed GGP shareholder class told Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights its suit should survive multiple motions to dismiss, and that a strict standard of scrutiny should be applied to determine the fairness of the deal since Brookfield may have exerted a controlling influence over GGP and the sale process. The shareholders' attorney, Samuel L....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS