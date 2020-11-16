McGahn Says Incoming Congress Will Moot House Subpoena

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:54 PM EST) -- Ex-White House lawyer Don McGahn told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that when the current Congress ends in January, the subpoena seeking to force him to testify about President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to impede the investigation into 2016 election interference will expire. McGahn asked the court to dismiss the suit brought by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, which aims to force him to testify about Trump's alleged attempts to impede former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, because the controversy will become moot when the 116th Congress ends and the subpoena expires. "There is no reasonable likelihood that this controversy will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS