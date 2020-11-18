Blank Rome Lands Ex-Jackson Lewis Employment Litigator

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- A former Jackson Lewis PC partner and co-chair has joined Blank Rome LLP as a partner in its employment and class action groups, telling Law360 he believes the firm's diverse expertise will be an asset when facing a looming wave of unique litigation arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Blank Rome announced earlier this week that William Anthony will join its New York office, bringing along significant experience defending employers against class actions and complicated single-plaintiff lawsuits. Anthony said Wednesday that Blank Rome boasts a roster of attorneys with expertise in a wide array of subjects that will help him navigate his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS