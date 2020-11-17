FCC Delays Increasing Lifeline Minimum Service Standards

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 1:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Monday partially granted a petition to delay an increase in the mobile data minimum service standard of the agency's phone and internet subsidy program for low-income consumers, stating that imposing such an increase "could unduly disrupt service" for consumers. In an order released Monday, the FCC nixed a scheduled increase in the mobile data minimum service standard for the Lifeline low-income subsidy program. The commission said the standard increase from 3 GB/month to 11.75 GB/month in the beginning of December would threaten "the affordability of Lifeline services" and delaying the increase would "serve the public interest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS