'Manufactured' Doesn't Mean Tea Grown In US, Bigelow Says

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:31 PM EST) -- Bigelow Tea urged a California federal judge Monday to dismiss a proposed class action alleging the company falsely and deceptively advertised its products as made in America, saying consumers would not believe assertions that tea "manufactured" in the U.S. means the raw product was grown domestically. During a phone hearing, counsel for Bigelow told U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson among other things that the tea drinkers' theory of liability is implausible because consumers know very little tea is grown in the U.S. "Bigelow does all of its blending and packaging and formulating here in the United States, which is my...

