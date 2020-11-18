FAA Lifts Boeing 737 Max Grounding Order

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:14 AM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday lifted its grounding order for Boeing's 737 Max jets after a 20-month global pause in flying that drew intense scrutiny of Boeing's and U.S. regulators' aircraft design and safety certification standards following two fatal crashes overseas. The FAA rescinded the March 2019 grounding order and issued an airworthiness directive clearing the way for The Boeing Co. to work with its airline customers on enhanced pilot training requirements and install FAA-approved software updates to fix misfires in the 737 Max's automated flight control system known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, before the jets...

