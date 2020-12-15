International Arbitration Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP's international arbitration practice is known not only for winning high-value awards for clients, such as a $4 billion-plus victory for Shell and Chevron in a dispute against the Philippines, but for leading multiple arbitrations in disputes brought under the Energy Charter Treaty, landing it among Law360's International Arbitration Groups of the Year. The growing global practice is composed of about 120 full-time arbitration attorneys working out of 18 offices around the world on proceedings that involve more than 140 countries, according to King & Spalding. The firm said it's handling 170 pending arbitrations valued at approximately $160...

