Zetia Buyers Spar With Merck, Glenmark Over Expert Witness

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- Merck and Glenmark squared off Tuesday against direct drug buyers in Virginia federal court over requests to preclude certain expert testimony or evidence in multidistrict litigation accusing the pair of conspiring to keep a generic version of the cholesterol drug Zetia off the market. Attorneys for the parties made their arguments during a lengthy phone hearing, at times interrupted as U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller examined a slew of technical issues including the drugmakers' bid to block testimony from the plaintiffs' patent merits expert, Dr. Robert Hrubiec. According to the motion, the buyers are seeking to use Hrubiec's trial testimony...

