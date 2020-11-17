Barr Urges High Court To Undo 9th Circ. Asylum Revival

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the revival of a foreigner's asylum case, asserting that the Ninth Circuit improperly took an asylum-seeker's testimony at face value in the absence of an explicit finding that he wasn't believable. Barr criticized the split Ninth Circuit decision in a Monday filing, saying that though the appeals court should have been "highly deferential" to the immigration appeals board, it had broken with the board by finding that a Chinese man had a well-founded fear of persecution, despite conflicting testimony that he stayed in the U.S. because he didn't have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS