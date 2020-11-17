Black Pipe Fitter Accuses Tulsa Union Of Race-Based Hiring

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- A Black pipe fitter alleges that his Tulsa-based union did nothing to stop white co-workers from hurling racial slurs and jokes at him and other Black pipe fitters, and blocked his and others' efforts to advance up the ranks, according to a proposed class action filed in Oklahoma federal court. Rodney Jones' lawsuit filed Monday accuses Local 798 of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of violating Section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act due to race-based discrimination within its membership. Jones wants to represent other Black union members who he claims were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS