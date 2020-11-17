KPMG Rips 'Absurd' FRC Claims Over Mattress Co. Insolvency

Law360, London (November 17, 2020, 9:27 PM GMT) -- KPMG has denied accusations it helped a private equity fund force a struggling U.K. mattress company into insolvency to shed £100 million ($132.4 million) in pension liabilities before an acquisition, deriding the country's accounting watchdog's allegations as "complete nonsense" at a tribunal Tuesday. The Financial Reporting Council's case that KPMG and its restructuring partner David Costley-Wood were "hopelessly conflicted" when the company was appointed as administrator to Silentnight and engineered its sale to HIG in 2011 is "absurd," KPMG and Costley-Wood's counsel Mark Phillips QC said. "The allegation that there was some kind of plan or conspiracy between HIG and respondent...

