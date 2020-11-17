Trump Admin. Tries To Save Oil And Gas Leases At 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- A district court overstepped its authority by tossing oil and gas leases in Montana and Wyoming for failing to prioritize sales in areas not inhabited by a near-threatened species of bird, the Bureau of Land Management has told the Ninth Circuit. In an opening brief seeking a reversal of the district court's decision, the federal agency said Monday that its decision-making for the sales was sound, despite complaints from environmental groups like the Montana Wildlife Federation that the sales were predominantly in necessary habitat for the greater sage grouse. The agency maintained that a 2018 Trump administration memo that set up...

