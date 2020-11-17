DC Says Climate Suit A Matter For Local Courts

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- The District of Columbia has said its allegations that oil giants like ExxonMobil have violated consumer protection laws by deceiving the public about the climate change-related risks of fossil fuels have been distorted in an attempt to have a local issue decided in federal court. The district told a federal judge Monday that the allegations are like those raised in a similar Massachusetts case, which was remanded to a state court, and that its case should follow the same route. The big energy companies argued that the allegations involve broad questions of federal climate policy and the push for a reduction...

