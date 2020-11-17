La. Appraisers Ask 5th Circ. To Rethink Nixing FTC Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board has asked the Fifth Circuit for a rehearing after an appellate panel told a district court to toss the board's suit seeking to escape a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action over the board's fee rules. The board on Monday filed petitions for both a panel rehearing and for en banc consideration over a Fifth Circuit panel's October order that lifted a stay on the FTC's in-house proceedings and instructed the Louisiana federal court that issued the stay to dismiss the board's suit. The appraisers board has contended that it should be shielded from the commission's enforcement action...

