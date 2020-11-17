DOT Voids Wash. Meal, Rest Break Rules For Truck Drivers

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 3:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday that Washington state's meal and rest break rules are preempted by federal law and cannot be enforced against interstate truck drivers, a decision that mirrors the agency's stance on California's meal and rest break rules and promptly triggered litigation. Washington state can no longer enforce meal and rest break laws against truck drivers who already fall under the federal government's hours-of-service rules. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) The DOT's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued an order and determination that Washington state "may no longer enforce" its meal and rest break laws against truck drivers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS