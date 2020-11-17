Nike, Kawhi Leonard End IP Battle Over 'Claw' Logo

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- Nike Inc. and NBA star Kawhi Leonard have told an Oregon federal judge that they've agreed to drop their copyright ownership battle over a "Claw" logo based on the basketball player's notably large hands. Nike and Leonard asked U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman to toss the suit, both claims and counterclaims, with prejudice and order that each party will bear its own costs, according to a short notice and stipulation on Monday that did not provide further details. Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The stipulated request for dismissal comes after Judge Mosman in...

