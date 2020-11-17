House Advances FAA Reform Bill After 737 Max Crashes

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- House lawmakers on Tuesday approved bipartisan legislation mandating tighter controls on the Federal Aviation Administration's aircraft certification process after two deadly Boeing 737 Max crashes exposed gaps in the government's oversight and jet makers' outsized role in vetting their own aircraft safety. In a voice vote, the House advanced H.R. 8408, or the Aircraft Certification Reform and Accountability Act, which seeks to reform part of the FAA's process for certifying new aircraft designs and require U.S. aircraft and aerospace manufacturers to adopt safety management systems consistent with international standards and practices, among other things. The bill still has to be considered...

