Backpage Execs Take Judge DQ Fight To 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- Former Backpage.com executives and employees accused of facilitating prostitution made clear Tuesday they will continue their push to remove an Arizona federal judge from the case due to comments by her husband, who is the state's attorney general, this time by asking the Ninth Circuit to step in.

The six former Backpage executives and employees gave notice of their appeal after U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich last month denied their motion for her to recuse herself. The judge rejected their argument that she cannot be impartial because her husband, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, published a booklet aimed at preventing human...

