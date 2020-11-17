Backpage Execs Take Judge DQ Fight To 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- Former Backpage.com executives and employees accused of facilitating prostitution made clear Tuesday they will continue their push to remove an Arizona federal judge from the case due to comments by her husband, who is the state's attorney general, this time by asking the Ninth Circuit to step in. The six former Backpage executives and employees gave notice of their appeal after U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich last month denied their motion for her to recuse herself. The judge rejected their argument that she cannot be impartial because her husband, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, published a booklet aimed at preventing human...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS