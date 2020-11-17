Feds Deny Having Duty To Clean Dump Sites On Tribal Land

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to toss a suit seeking to make it pay for the cleanup of illegal dumping sites on the White Mountain Apache Tribe's land, arguing nothing obligates the government to remedy waste dumped on tribal lands by its own members. In a motion to dismiss on Monday, the U.S. government told the court that the Arizona tribe's suit doesn't point to a single law or regulation that creates a duty for the federal government to clean up open dumps on tribal lands. The government told the court that the tribe "fails...

