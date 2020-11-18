Honigman Picks Up Kirkland Benefits Partner In Chicago

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- Honigman LLP has bolstered its employee benefits team in Chicago, bringing over a partner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP to handle corporate transactions and advise companies as pandemic-generated challenges roil the legal landscape. Honigman said Monday it had added Melissa Grim as the second partner in its benefits practice group. Previously, Grim spent about a decade at Kirkland, and has also worked stints at Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and McGuire Woods LLP. "Honigman really provides a unique platform for me to grow my practice," Grim told Law360 on Wednesday. "That was a big motivator for me to make the move."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS