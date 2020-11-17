Calif. Conagra Workers Package Up $18M Wage Suit Deal

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- Classes of current and former Conagra Foods employees accusing the packaged food giant of depriving them of proper meal breaks, rest breaks and other pay on Monday asked a California federal judge to approve an $18 million settlement. The classes of workers from seven California facilities said the proposed settlement represents about 37.98% of the maximum potential damages they are allegedly owed for various wage violations, including not paying them for time to "don and doff" protective gear before clocking in and out of shifts. "This is a substantial recovery which takes into consideration the significant risks of proceeding with the...

