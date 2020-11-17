Marc Jacobs Says Nirvana Hasn't Shown It Owns Logo

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- Designer Marc Jacobs has pushed back at Nirvana's claim that it owns a copyright to the band's iconic smiley face logo, saying the band hasn't been able to rebut evidence that someone else besides its late frontman Kurt Cobain created it. Marc Jacobs asked a California federal judge Monday to deny Nirvana LLC's partial motion for summary judgment on the issue of copyright ownership in a suit accusing the designer of selling T-shirts that ripped off the smiley face logo. The designer said the band's motion "does not include a definitive answer to" who really created the logo, adding that Nirvana...

