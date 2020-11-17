DOJ Takes 'Sanctuary' Fight Over Grant Funds To High Court

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has taken its fight against so-called sanctuary jurisdictions to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices for permission to condition California's receipt of federal grant funds on the state's cooperation with immigration enforcement. In a Nov. 13 petition recently made public, acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall urged the high court to reverse a Ninth Circuit ruling striking down the U.S. Department of Justice's conditions on the grant money, including that states give immigration authorities access to jails and advance notice of immigrants' release dates. The grant, known as the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants program after...

