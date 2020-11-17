Iraq Tries To Prove Immunity In $120M Arms Contract Dispute

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:21 PM EST) -- The government of Iraq contested a D.C. federal court's ruling in favor of a murdered arms dealer's company Monday, arguing that the judge's order to pay $120 million to the former contractor violated the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. Iraq is seeking to overturn the lower court's order to pay almost $89 million in damages over unpaid invoices for military equipment refurbishment plus interest dating back to 2009. In the opening brief of their appeal to the D.C. Circuit, the Republic of Iraq and its Ministry of Defense argued that the district court's ruling last year in favor of Pennsylvania-based firm Wye...

