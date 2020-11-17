What The Biden-Harris Win Means For Securities Regulation

- How long it will take to see change at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission;
- What the four main priorities of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will mean in the context of the financial services industry; and
- How the appointment of former CFTC Chair Gary Gensler to lead Biden's financial policy transition team might impact financial regulators.
Amy Greer is a partner and co-chair of the North America financial regulation and enforcement practice at Baker McKenzie. Previously, she was chief trial counsel for the SEC's Philadelphia Regional Office.
Valerie Mirko is a partner at Baker McKenzie. Previously, she was general counsel at the North American Securities Administrators Association.
