Congress Passes International Anti-Doping Crime Bill

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- U.S. senators on Monday unanimously passed a far-reaching bill that will make participation in a doping scheme in international sports a federal crime, sending the bill to the White House for signature and drawing criticism from international doping authorities. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act of 2019 — named after the former head of a Russian doping lab, Grigory Rodchenkov, who has since turned whistleblower — would make it a crime to corrupt major international sporting events with the use of banned performance-enhancing substances. Penalties would include fines up to $1 million and prison terms of up to 10 years. The bill, which...

