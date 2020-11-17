Kate Spade Beats Outlet Deceptive Pricing Suit, For Now

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge on Tuesday tossed without prejudice a purse-buyer's proposed class action alleging that luxury brand Kate Spade offered deceptively discounted and low-quality handbags at an outlet store, finding that the purse-buyer asserted competing damages theories. U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel granted a motion to dismiss brought by Kate Spade and its parent company, Tapestry Inc. — the new identity of Coach Inc. — after finding that Janice Goldman argued that she suffered injury by receiving misleading discounts on handbags and by paying too much for handbags that were of lesser quality. Goldman filed suit in June over...

