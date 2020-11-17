Visa Says DOJ Is Dragging Out $5.3B Plaid Merger Challenge

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is pushing a September trial date for its challenge of Visa's proposed $5.3 billion purchase of fintech company Plaid in an effort to run out the clock and force the transaction's abandonment, the companies told a California federal judge on Tuesday. The accusations come in the form of a motion for an expedited case management conference "at the earliest possible date" to get the process started on what Visa Inc. and Plaid Inc. are hoping will be a February kickoff for a trial over DOJ allegations that Visa is trying to scoop up "a nascent competitive...

