HBO, Ralph Lauren Sued By Supermodel Over Use Of Image

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- Russian supermodel Anastassia Khozissova has accused Ralph Lauren Corp. and HBO of illegally using her likeness to generate sales without permission and compensation, according to a $20 million suit lodged in New York state court Monday. Khozissova, 41, worked with designer Ralph Lauren and his luxury fashion company for a decade, she said in her complaint. She said she was a core model for the brand and has been used as Lauren's muse for a number of his collections. That working relationship came crashing to a halt in 2014, when Khozissova said she discovered an "elaborate fraud scheme" within the company....

