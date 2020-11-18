7th Circ. Further Clarifies Standing Of Biometric Privacy Suits

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday made it easier for employers to understand when they can turn to federal court to resolve disputes under Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law, ruling that allegations of more than a procedural failure under the law shouldn't have been remanded to state court. The court said a former employee of auto interiors supplier Dakkota Integrated Systems had alleged the kind of specific harm necessary for federal courts to have jurisdiction over her claim that the company violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act. That's a key clarification of the court's May ruling in Bryant v. Compass Group USA...

