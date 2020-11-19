Perkins Coie Adds Davis Wright Employment Partner in LA

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP has added a wage and hour expert from Davis Wright Tremaine LLP to its ranks in Los Angeles, marking the ninth addition firmwide to its growing labor and employment practice in the past year and a half. Neal Fisher Jr. joins Perkins Coie as a partner after five years handling wage, discrimination, harassment and wrongful termination matters with Davis Wright. Before that, Fisher spent about four years with Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. He started his legal career working for Fisher Phillips after graduating from the Georgetown University Law Center. Now more than a decade into his legal...

