Ex-Merrill Lynch Trader Denies Guilt In Slimmed Spoof Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- A former Merrill Lynch trader pled not guilty Tuesday to narrower charges in a market spoofing case against him after an Illinois federal judge said federal prosecutors initially attacked his conduct too broadly. Ex-trader John Pacilio didn't appear in court to enter his plea before U.S. District Judge John Lee but told the judge in a court filing that he intended to enter it while also waiving his appearance and any formal reading of the third superseding indictment the U.S. government lobbed against him and co-defendant Edward Bases earlier this month. The government's latest charges against the ex-traders are near-identical to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS