Ex-Pot Co. Execs Can't Sue Over 'Seller's Remorse,' Firm Says

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- Digital marketing firm Fyllo has asked a New York federal judge to toss claims against it in a $1.2 million lawsuit brought by former executives of cannabis data platform CannaRegs who had sold their shares in the company before Fyllo acquired it. Fyllo said in Tuesday's motion to dismiss that former CEO Lester Firstenberger and former technology chief Sathya Rajavelu of CannaRegs, now called Regs Technology Inc., jumped to the conclusion that the transaction was contemplated and concealed from them before they sold their shares of CannaRegs. Even if that were "somehow" true, there is still no basis for a claim...

