Judge Accused Of Racist Remarks Quits Before Ethics Trial

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:28 PM EST) -- A suspended Pennsylvania state court judge charged by disciplinary authorities with referring to a juror as "Aunt Jemima" and making other racist comments has resigned, his legal team said Tuesday, the day before his ethics trial was scheduled to begin. The sentiments by Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark V. Tranquilli, who was deemed a "prototypical bully" by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board, allegedly came while he was presiding over a drug trial and a custody case. A representative for his attorney, John Quinn of Quinn Logue LLC, would not comment further other than to say the jurist resigned....

