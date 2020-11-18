Feds Urge Court Not To Ax $300M Teva Kickback Case

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- The federal government says Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. shouldn't be able to dodge a suit claiming the company used two copay foundations to funnel illegal kickbacks to Medicare patients using its multiple sclerosis drug, arguing the suit sufficiently lays out a purported "long-running scheme." In a Tuesday filing in Massachusetts federal court, the government opposed Teva's motion to dismiss a case accusing the company of paying more than $300 million in kickbacks. While Teva had argued that the government can't allege that the company had any command over how the copay groups used funds donated by Teva, the government said its...

