Gov't Contractors Can Promote Diversity Despite Trump Order

Instructors and materials teaching that men and members of certain races, as well as our most venerable institutions, are inherently sexist and racist are appearing in workplace diversity trainings across the country. ... But [such] training ... perpetuates racial stereotypes and division and can use subtle coercive pressure to ensure conformity of viewpoint. Such ideas may be fashionable in the academy, but they have no place in programs and activities supported by Federal taxpayer dollars.[3]

Unconscious bias training, if it's the sort of traditional training I've experienced, which is based on the human condition where every person has certain biases, stereotypes or prejudices that exist and they have to take account of them to make sure those sorts of biases are not impacting the actual decisions that a person is making or things that person says ... if that's the training it's perfectly fine. [Training] on white fragility or white privilege is likely to be problematic, because it's identifying a particular race and making certain pronouncements regarding people of that race that may be in your workforce, who are a captive audience, listening to the training.