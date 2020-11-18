Wrongful Death Awards Driven By Evidence, Pa. Justices Rule

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that jurors had acted in accordance with the evidence when they opted not to award economic damages in a wrongful death case brought by the widow of a landscaping company employee who was killed by falling timber. The decision partially upended a ruling from a lower court ordering a new trial in the case, which the Pittsburgh-area landscaping company at the center of the dispute warned created a per se rule requiring damages in all wrongful death cases. Instead, the justices pointed to a lack of fulsome testimony from Tina McMichael about the value...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS