Paris Court Nixes €452M Building Project Award Against Libya

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- An appeals court in Paris has annulled a €452 million (about $536 million) award issued to French electronic component distributor Sorelec following a dispute stemming from a school construction contract, saying Tuesday that the award was based on a corruptly procured settlement. The Paris Court of Appeal set aside the International Chamber of Commerce award issued to the French company in April 2018, in addition to a partial award issued in late 2017, concluding that Libya's representative in the settlement negotiations had colluded with Sorelec and improperly failed to seek the required approval from the Libyan State Litigation Department, the only...

