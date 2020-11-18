NY Judge Slams Feds For 'Ignoring' Justices' DACA Revival

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge rebuked the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to reinstate DACA, saying the administration was "ignoring" court orders that preserved the immigration program while trying to "run out the clock" on the president's remaining time in office. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis chastised the government for failing to revive the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which provides deportation relief and work permits to young authorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June to preserve it. Instead, in the wake of that ruling, the U.S. Department of Homeland...

