Del. Justices Say No Arbitration After First $372M Result

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court says Eni USA made an improper attempt to get another chance after being hit with a $372 million arbitration award in a dispute with Gulf LNG Energy LLC over an agreement involving a liquefied natural gas facility. The court said Tuesday that the Court of Chancery had the power to halt a second round of arbitration claims by Eni USA Gas Marketing LLC and that the Court of Chancery should have blocked all – not some – of those claims. The court said the overall aim of the second arbitration was to find fault with the first round, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS