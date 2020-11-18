Ariz. Agency Can't Tax Power Plant On Tribal Land, Panel Told

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- Arizona's assessment of property tax on a power plant located on a Native American reservation is preempted by federal law because the tax legally falls on tribal property, the plant's operator told a state appellate court. The state's property tax assessment on improvements owned by South Point Energy Center LLC and located on land leased from the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe legally falls on the improvements, South Point told the state Court of Appeals on Monday. The Arizona Department of Revenue erred in asserting that the tax legally falls on South Point, the company said, because the department "conflates the legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS