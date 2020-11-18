Insurers Can't Intervene In Car Parts Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has denied a bid from insurance companies to intervene in sprawling multidistrict litigation over an alleged scheme to inflate prices for auto parts, holding that the request came too late. U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox said Tuesday that Financial Recovery Services LLC, doing business as Financial Recovery Strategies, submitted its motion on behalf of its insurance clients to intervene in an untimely manner, siding with the car buyers that the proposed intervention would delay the settlement proceeds. "FRS plainly has not participated in all proceedings as if it were a party. Nor does FRS explain how...

