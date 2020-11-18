3rd Ill. Flooring Co. Exec Cops To Bid-Rigging Scheme

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- The last of three executives for an Illinois commercial flooring company who were accused of rigging bids and suppressing competition pled guilty on Wednesday to the sole count of conspiracy he faced over his role in the alleged scheme. Delmar Church, 72, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood about a month after he had pled not guilty to a superseding information charging him, Vortex Commercial Flooring Inc. and two other co-owners with participating in a bid-rigging scheme that affected more than $9 million in commerce and violated federal antitrust laws. Church faces a maximum penalty of 10 years...

