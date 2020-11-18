Feds Can't Drop UnitedHealth FCA Suit, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- A UnitedHealth Inc. unit whistleblower urged the Third Circuit Wednesday to revive his lawsuit claiming the company defrauded public insurance programs out of billions of dollars, arguing that the government's successful dismissal bid was improper because it wasn't a party to the case. During oral arguments held via Zoom, attorney Daniel L. Geyser of Alexander Dubose & Jefferson said the False Claims Act provision allowing the government to dismiss a qui tam action over the whistleblower's objection only applies when the government has intervened. But the government declined to intervene in the case brought by former Executive Health Resources Inc. employee...

