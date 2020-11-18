Ex-Raytheon Worker Gets 3 Years For Exporting Missile Info

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- A former Raytheon electrical engineer who pled guilty to knowingly bringing technical information about U.S. missile defense systems into China without an export license was sentenced to 38 months in prison Wednesday. Wei Sun, 49, a Chinese national and naturalized U.S. citizen, pled guilty in February to one count of violating the Arms Export Control Act, court records show. Prosecutors had pushed for a longer sentence of between 46 and 57 months, arguing Sun violated both federal law and Raytheon policy by bringing a company-issued laptop with him on a personal trip abroad despite explicit instructions from his boss not to...

