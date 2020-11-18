Title Insurance Agent Denied Coverage Of Email Scam Loss

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has ruled that Greenwich Insurance Co. does not have to cover a title insurance agent's loss of more than $480,000 after it was tricked into sending mortgage loan funds to a fraudster who posed as the lender's employees in emails, finding that coverage is clearly barred by an exclusion for theft. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden concluded Tuesday that Greenwich is not obligated to provide coverage to Authentic Title Services Inc. in connection with the email scam, by virtue of an exclusion in the title insurance agent's errors and omissions policy for losses arising out...

