Judge Strikes Opioid Claims Against Prescribers

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis on Wednesday struck pharmacies' claims that third-party health care workers were liable for writing opioid prescriptions, saying they're using previously rejected arguments. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster rejected arguments brought by CVS and Rite Aid and other pharmacy chains that unidentified Ohio prescribers were liable for opioid prescriptions that Lake and Trumbull counties say should not have been filled by their employees. The judge had previously rejected a similar third-party complaint against health care workers in the Cuyahoga county case earlier this year on the basis that the claims...

