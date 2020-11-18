Ecolab Says Ex-Manager's Rival Biz Used Trade Secrets

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- Water treatment giant Ecolab Inc. accused a former marketing manager of using stolen trade secrets to set up a rival business for products and systems that manage the temperature of patients and body tissue during surgery. The Minnesota-headquartered company sued Atlanta resident Preston Alexander and his business One Degree Medical in a Georgia federal court Tuesday, seeking the immediate return of any confidential information he has and asking the court to ban him from using it, as well as undetermined damages for contract breach and trade secret misappropriation. Ecolab said Alexander emailed himself confidential files containing its detailed product sales and...

