9th Circ. Won't Rethink Ruling On EPA's Weedkiller Approval

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday rejected advocacy groups' request that the court revisit a decision that largely backed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of a Corteva Agriscience weedkiller, which the advocates have argued could present a risk to protected plant and animal species. Following a 2-1 vote, the panel, whose majority backed the EPA in its July decision, decided not to allow a rehearing. U.S. Circuit Judge Paul J. Watford, who also partially dissented in July, voted to grant the rehearing but was outnumbered by U.S. Circuit Judges N. Randy Smith and Ryan D. Nelson. Judge Watford also voted to...

