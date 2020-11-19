4th Circ. Backs Lowe's Win In Worker's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- Lowe's didn't have to set aside its merit-based hiring system to reassign an employee who could no longer perform his job because of a bad knee, the Fourth Circuit has held, saying that reassignment to a new position should be an "accommodation of last resort." In a published decision Wednesday, a three-judge panel held that Lowe's Home Centers LLC didn't flout the Americans with Disabilities Act by pushing longtime employee Charles Elledge out of his job because of his bad knee, upholding a December 2018 summary judgment award in its favor by U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad. Elledge had claimed in...

